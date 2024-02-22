1 killed in early-morning crash in Manatee County

A Florida man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Manatee County after a truck overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a Dodge Van was driving west on State Road 62 at around 6:37 a.m. on Thursday, approaching the intersection with Saffold Road.

READ: Florida bill banning social media for minors passes Senate, awaits DeSantis' approval

As it approached, a Ram truck proceeded forward out of the intersection of Saffold and SR62, making a left turn into the path of the van.

The front of the van collided with the left side of the truck, causing both vehicles to rotate into the south shoulder of SR62, according to FHP. The truck overturned onto its right side.

FHP reported a 23-year-old man from Florida died in the crash and confirmed three trauma alerts.

Three of the four other passengers - a 59-year-old man from Texas, a 51-year-old man from Florida, and a 24-year-old woman from Florida - suffered injuries ranging from serious to critical.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.