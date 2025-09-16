Manatee County deputies open fire on man accused of pulling firearm from waistband while disobeying commands

The Brief Manatee County deputies said they shot a Parrish man three times on Monday night after he disobeyed their commands and pulled a gun from his waistband. The suspect was taken to the hospital and was in critical but stable condition as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The three deputies involved in the incident are on administrative leave, per standard agency policy during officer-involved shooting investigations.



A Parrish man is in the hospital after deputies say they shot him when he pulled a firearm from his waistband, disobeying their commands.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a domestic disturbance call in the 13000 block of Shimmering Amethyst Ct., in Parrish around 10 p.m. on Monday.

The backstory:

When they arrived, they talked with the suspect's wife, who said Hayden Firth, 29, had been drinking throughout the day before they got into an argument. She then said she was concerned that he might harm himself after seeing him grab a gun and head outside.

During this conversation, deputies saw Firth come around the side of the house, and he disobeyed their commands several times before saying at one point, "It's just gonna be suicide by cop," according to the sheriff's office.

The encounter ended with Firth pulling a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and that is when deputies said they fired multiple rounds at him, striking him three times. Firth was hit in the abdomen, the right arm and the left arm.

Sheriff Rick Wells says that his deputies then stepped into action and saved Firth's life. No deputies were injured during the incident.

What they're saying:

"This is a dangerous job and these men and women understand that. They take on this responsibility each and every day, and you never know what is going to happen," Wells said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and was in critical but stable condition as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The three deputies involved in the incident are on administrative leave, per standard agency policy during officer-involved shooting investigations.

