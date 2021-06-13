Expand / Collapse search

Manatee County deputies searching for missing, endangered man possibly headed toward Pinellas County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Manatee County
Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kevin Parker-Roman, 37, who hasn’t been seen since 10:30 a.m. Sunday after telling a friend that he ingested some medications and was planning to harm himself. 

Parker-Roman was driving a 2020 black Chevy Traxs S.U.V. with Florida tag ‘QWQJ79’.

Deputies say he may be headed toward Pinellas County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or MCSO at 941-747-3011. 

