Manatee County's Green Bridge flag tribute marks America’s 250th anniversary and a son’s love for his father

The Brief Twenty-two flags now fly across the Green Bridge going from Palmetto into Bradenton. Shannon Glasgow came up with the idea to honor his father and to commemorate America's 250th anniversary. The flags will be in place leading up to the Fourth of July, with hopes they will fly for longer.



The Green Bridge remains the connector from Palmetto to Bradenton, but lately, the commute across the water is offering more than just a view of the Manatee River.

On 22 light poles across the bridge, the American flag now flies proudly. It is catching the attention of drivers and turning a routine trip into a moment of reflection.

The backstory:

The flags were installed to honor America’s 250th anniversary, done in the name of a beloved community figure. For Shannon Glasgow, the president of USA Fence, the project carries a deep personal meaning.

The idea struck Glasgow after the Bradenton Area River Regatta this past February.

"They left one flag up and every day going to work I seen that flag, and it just made me feel good," Glasgow said.

That feeling brought a strong connection to his father, Butch Glasgow, the founder of USA Fence and an active community member who recently passed away.

"My father joined the army when he was 15 years old. He lied about his age. He was in the Army for four years. He loved America," Shannon Glasgow said. "It’s a big deal for the country and for the area. Recently my father passed away, and I thought it would be a good tribute to him. He had been in Manatee County for almost 60 years; he loved Manatee County."

Why you should care:

Shannon Glasgow reached out to the mayors of Bradenton and Palmetto, who both threw their support behind the tribute for the nation’s upcoming U.S. Semiquincentennial. After Shannon purchased the flags, he learned of a second symbolic meaning from the Dennis V. Cooper Foundation.

"We talked about 22 flags, and he immediately reminded me of 22 veterans commit suicide in America every day," Shannon Glasgow said. "It actually still gives me goosebumps."

With every gust of wind, the 22 flags carry a message that Palmetto Mayor Daniel West says resonates deeply with residents.

"Our flag is the tie that bonds us," West said. "I have heard people say I was driving across it. I was smiling and then I was crying. It’s just a wonderful thing to get those emotions from people."

The display has sparked a wave of community feedback.

"People have been calling us and texting us about how much they love seeing all the flags on the bridge, and it’s a great teachable moment also for them and their kids to talk about the last 250 years of our nation’s history and reflect on that," West said. "We also want to make sure we talk about all our veterans -- past, present and future -- that have served under that flag."

What's next:

The flags are scheduled to remain in place through the Fourth of July, though both Mayor West of Palmetto and Mayor Gene Brown of Bradenton are hopeful they can stay flying even longer with permission from the Florida Department of Transportation.

For Shannon Glasgow, the sight remains a powerful reminder of unity.

"In today’s society, we all seem to be different seats and different ways. This kind of brings the community together," Shannon said. "It still gives me goosebumps when I drive over every morning and drive home every night. It just makes you feel good. I don’t know how to say it."