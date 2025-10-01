Manatee County honors former employees who were victims of domestic violence

The Brief Domestic violence affects more than 12 million people every year, with October dedicated to raising awareness. Manatee County Courthouse honored two former employees, Jazmin Catano and Erin Craft Jones, both killed by former partners. New courthouse spaces — Jazmin’s Nook and the Erin Craft Center — will serve as safe spaces for victims seeking help.



Domestic violence and intimate partner violence touch millions of lives every year. For the Manatee County Courthouse, the issue is deeply personal.

Two former employees —Jazmin Catano and Erin Craft Jones — lost their lives to domestic violence, and now their names will remain permanently honored within the courthouse where they once worked.

The backstory:

Erin Craft Jones began working at the courthouse in 2006, dedicating more than a decade of service in the traffic and court services division. After moving to Alabama in 2022, she was killed by a former partner.

Jazmin Catano joined the courthouse in 2013, spending six months in the criminal division before her life was tragically cut short that same year when she was killed by an ex-boyfriend. Both women were mothers.

Spaces of hope inside the courthouse

This week, courthouse staff, advocates, friends, and family gathered for a ceremony to unveil two new spaces: Jazmin’s Nook and the Erin Craft Center.

These areas are designed to provide victims of domestic violence with a calm environment to seek help, resources, and hope for a safer future.

Family remembers their legacy

Dig deeper:

During the ceremony, loved ones reflected on how both women lived their lives helping others, "Erin found a purpose here. She found a calling to have a job that is meaningful and purposeful and help people, and to have her name here, it seems right," said Erin’s mother, Tiffany Tompkins.

"She just loved to help people. Her biggest thing was she wanted to make sure that others were OK. Knowing her, I know this would be perfect for her," added Jazmin’s son, Sebastian Carvalho.

Resources for those seeking help

What's next:

Advocates stress that no one has to leave a dangerous relationship alone. Support is available locally and nationally:

National Domestic Violence Hotline : Call 1-800-799-7233 or text "BEGIN" to 88788.

The Spring of Tampa Bay : Call or text (813) 247-SAFE (7233).

CASA Pinellas : 24-hour hotline at (727) 895-4912.

SPARCC (Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center) in Sarasota: 24-hour hotline at 941-365-1976

