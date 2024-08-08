Manatee County neighbors spring into action for Debby relief

Neighbors are helping neighbors in Manatee County as residents try to recover from flooding brought by Hurricane Debby.

Both the government and private businesses are gathering and distributing items as victims struggle for the basics. Courtney Dakin of Dakin Dairy Farms put out a call to action on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, and within hours, they had hundreds of pounds of essentials like canned goods, sports drinks and toiletries.

"Somebody pulled up at nine this morning and said ‘I have a truckload of stuff for you,’ and I was like ‘what?’" she said. "It's extremely humbling. And it's extremely encouraging to see that this community is that amazing."

Manatee County offcials said they've calculated about $24 million in damage to residential homes, and another $100,000 in damage to businesses.

At one point, 60 families were taking shelter in county facilities. They have opened up three sites to distribute goods, including at the Myakka Community Center on Wauchula Road.

"Storms like this, these flood events, they really can sneak up on you," said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske. "We hit our 100-year flood level. And so, there are parts of the county that are flooded that hadn't flooded before."

The county site, which is also getting assistance from the federal government, features water, tarps, pet food and ready-to-eat meals.

"Here at this site, I think it's been fairly steady," said Fiske. "But, they are continuing to be restocked by the state and will continue to be here for as long as the need is there."

The county sites in Myakka City, Buffalo Creek and Lakewood Ranch will all be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dakin is asking people to drop donations off there, and then they will bring them to individual communities that are in need.

Manatee County has sites to pick up relief supplies located at:

Buffalo Creek Park, located at 7550 69th Street East in Palmetto

Lakewood Ranch Park, located at 5350 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in Bradenton

Myakka City Community Center, located at 10060 Wauchula Road in Myakka City

There is more information on their website, mymanatee.org/storm.

