Manatee County overdose reduction: Opioid deaths plunge 56%

The Brief Manatee County overdose reduction efforts have led to a massive 56% decline in opioid-related fatalities. Community organizations and local agencies are distributing thousands of naloxone kits to meet people struggling with addiction. Officials are continuing their full-time outreach to provide resource networks and support across the region.



A collaborative community network in Manatee County has driven down opioid overdose deaths by 56% following years of targeted education and naloxone distribution.

Opioid crisis drop

What we know:

Manatee County was once the epicenter of the Florida opioid crisis, leading the entire state in overdose deaths. A massive community effort involving law enforcement, emergency medical services, non-profits and faith-based groups has turned those numbers around.

The Department of Children and Families has recognized Manatee County as the state's top performer in efforts to reduce opioid-caused deaths. The state's Coordinated Opioid Recovery Network is now awarding $500,000 in funding to help continue this regional impact.

By the numbers:

Data from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows overdoses plunged from more than 1,289 in 2016 to just over 204 last year. Overdose deaths dropped from 123 to 37 during that same period. This progress includes a 56% reduction in opioid overdose deaths recorded between 2023 and 2024.

Thousands of naloxone kits have been given out, and some are even stationed at local bus stops to save lives. To expand options, the county also partners with long-term residential recovery groups like Helping Up Mission based in Baltimore. Over the last year and a half, the county has sent 200 people to the Baltimore program for help.

Local perspective:

The local health services information manager emphasized that this success stems from strong community connections rather than a single agency.

"There are so many factors that play into that reduction, it’s not a silo of one person, one program, one agency approach. We are so blessed to have such good connections and relationships within the community, so many of them are working hard together to prevent OD's and to provide education on naloxone and things like that," Health Services Information Manager Thu Le said.

"Over a decade ago, we were the epicenter of the opioid crisis. We, unfortunately, were leading in the state of Florida for OD deaths related to opioids. Now, we are leading in reduction of overdose deaths of opioids from 56%," Le added.

Personal recovery journeys

What they're saying:

An adult recovery program supervisor for NAMI uses personal experience as a recovering addict to connect with people and break down barriers. The supervisor explained that sharing a personal history helps build immediate trust with individuals who usually resist official outreach.

"There’s no better feeling than having someone accept help," NAMI Adult Recovery Program Supervisor Brenda Brooker said. "I have lived in Manatee County all of my life, born and raised. I am very passionate about Manatee County and being an addict in recovery myself, I have lost many friends."

Brooker has maintained her own recovery journey for the last nine years. This personal background serves as her foundation for assisting others through the county's Overdose Prevention and Education Program.

"I’ve been through the hell they’ve been in, and I know there’s a better way," Brooker stated. "Once they see you, and you have a clipboard, or you have something, it’s like that wall goes up, but the minute you say, ‘hey I’ve been there, me too. I’ve been there.’ You see the wall start to come down, and the trust starts to get built. It’s a beautiful journey to be able to do this."

It's an effort that is far from over. Brooker noted that providing a small spark of support is where permanent change begins.

"It’s somebody’s loved one and if we have the chance to give them that little bit of hope, that’s where it all starts. Hope and love," Brooker said.

What you can do:

For residents seeking help, resources or free naloxone training, visit mymanatee.org/healthreferral or contact the Manatee County Community Health program at (941) 744-3951.