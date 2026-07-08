Sarasota homicide: Manatee County teen arrested in fatal shooting

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The Brief A Manatee County teen faces a second-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in Sarasota. Police found an 18-year-old bleeding on the ground early Tuesday near 15th Street and Central Avenue. Investigators arrested the 17-year-old suspect less than 48 hours after the 18-year-old's death.



Sarasota police arrested a 17-year-old Manatee County teen Wednesday after a shooting left an 18-year-old dead.

Sarasota homicide arrest

What we know:

The Sarasota Police Department said William Rosencrantz, 17, is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of an 18-year-old.

RELATED: Death investigation underway in Sarasota

The backstory:

Officers said they responded to a call about a person found lying on the ground bleeding at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near 15th Street and Central Avenue in Sarasota. When they arrived at the scene, officers performed CPR until EMS got there.

However, the victim died on the way to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, investigators said.

What they're saying:

"Solving a homicide in less than 48 hours is no easy feat," said Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche. "We owe this to tenacity of our officers and detectives and their drive to keep our community safe."

Deadly shooting investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the gunfire or whether the suspect and victim knew each other. Police have not released the identity of the 18-year-old who died.

What you can do:

The case remains under investigation and the Sarasota Police Department is asking anyone with information to call its criminal investigations division at (941) 263-6067 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-8477.