Sarasota homicide: Manatee County teen arrested in fatal shooting
SARASOTA, Fla - Sarasota police arrested a 17-year-old Manatee County teen Wednesday after a shooting left an 18-year-old dead.
Sarasota homicide arrest
What we know:
The Sarasota Police Department said William Rosencrantz, 17, is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of an 18-year-old.
RELATED: Death investigation underway in Sarasota
The backstory:
Officers said they responded to a call about a person found lying on the ground bleeding at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near 15th Street and Central Avenue in Sarasota. When they arrived at the scene, officers performed CPR until EMS got there.
However, the victim died on the way to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, investigators said.
What they're saying:
"Solving a homicide in less than 48 hours is no easy feat," said Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche. "We owe this to tenacity of our officers and detectives and their drive to keep our community safe."
Deadly shooting investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the gunfire or whether the suspect and victim knew each other. Police have not released the identity of the 18-year-old who died.
What you can do:
The case remains under investigation and the Sarasota Police Department is asking anyone with information to call its criminal investigations division at (941) 263-6067 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-8477.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Sarasota Police Department, which explained how the investigation unfolded, as well as Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche.