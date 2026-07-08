Palmetto woman dies after boat crashes into mangroves: FWC

The Brief A Palmetto woman was killed after a boat crashed into mangroves in Manatee County on Sunday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FWC officials said the 24-foot vessel was carrying seven people when it hit the mangroves while leaving Flounder Pass toward Terra Ceia Bay. Two people were injured in the crash, and one later died at a nearby hospital, according to FWC.



A Palmetto woman was killed after a boat carrying seven people crashed into mangroves in Manatee County over the holiday weekend, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Manatee County boat crash

What we know:

According to FWC, the crash happened on Sunday as the 24-foot vessel was leaving Flounder Pass and entering Terra Ceia Bay.

FWC said the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and Manatee County Fire Rescue also responded to the crash.

Investigators said two people aboard the boat were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

FWC identified the victim, who later died, as Felicia Taylor, 40.

Boat wreck cause

What we don't know:

FWC officials are investigating what caused the boat to hit the mangroves. They have not released information about the condition of the second injured occupant.

Accident investigation

What's next:

The investigation remains active and additional information will be released as it becomes available, FWC said.