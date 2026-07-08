Palmetto woman dies after boat crashes into mangroves: FWC
PALMETTO, Fla. - A Palmetto woman was killed after a boat carrying seven people crashed into mangroves in Manatee County over the holiday weekend, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Manatee County boat crash
What we know:
According to FWC, the crash happened on Sunday as the 24-foot vessel was leaving Flounder Pass and entering Terra Ceia Bay.
FWC said the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and Manatee County Fire Rescue also responded to the crash.
Investigators said two people aboard the boat were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.
FWC identified the victim, who later died, as Felicia Taylor, 40.
Boat wreck cause
What we don't know:
FWC officials are investigating what caused the boat to hit the mangroves. They have not released information about the condition of the second injured occupant.
Accident investigation
What's next:
The investigation remains active and additional information will be released as it becomes available, FWC said.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.