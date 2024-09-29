Manatee County schools reopening Monday, except Anna Maria Elementary

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The School District of Manatee County says students will be welcomed back to campuses and classrooms on Monday morning, but one school will remain closed.

Officials say all schools will return to normal operations on Monday with the exception of Anna Maria Elementary.

Hurricane Helene severely damaged much of Anna Maria Island, so Anna Maria Elementary will not be able to have classes on its campus until conditions improve.

The district has made arrangements for Stewart Elementary in northwest Bradenton to host students and staff from Anna Maria Elementary. The two schools will share classrooms and use a team teaching model at Stewart until AME students and staff can return to their home campus, according to the school district.

