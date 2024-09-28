Pinellas County schools to reopen Monday except for three schools; says Superintendent

Pinellas County Schools will be open for normal operations on Monday, September 30, for all schools except Gulf Beaches Elementary, Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 and Disston Academy.

Both Gulf Beaches Elementary and Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 have been severely impacted by storm surge from Hurricane Helene and will remain closed to students until Wednesday, October 2. Disston Academy will stay closed until October 2 as part of the district's post-storm recovery plan.

Hurricane Helene: 9 found dead in Pinellas County after Hurricane Helene: PCSO

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick and school leaders will provide an update on the damage on Sunday at 9 a.m. at Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 School.

