Pinellas County schools to reopen Monday except for three schools; says Superintendent

Updated  September 28, 2024 9:00pm EDT
Pinellas County
Pinellas County - Pinellas County Schools will be open for normal operations on Monday, September 30, for all schools except Gulf Beaches Elementary, Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 and Disston Academy.

Both Gulf Beaches Elementary and Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 have been severely impacted by storm surge from Hurricane Helene and will remain closed to students until Wednesday, October 2.  Disston Academy will stay closed until October 2 as part of the district's post-storm recovery plan.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick and school leaders will provide an update on the damage on Sunday at 9  a.m. at Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 School.

