Pinellas County schools to reopen Monday except for three schools; says Superintendent
Pinellas County - Pinellas County Schools will be open for normal operations on Monday, September 30, for all schools except Gulf Beaches Elementary, Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 and Disston Academy.
Both Gulf Beaches Elementary and Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 have been severely impacted by storm surge from Hurricane Helene and will remain closed to students until Wednesday, October 2. Disston Academy will stay closed until October 2 as part of the district's post-storm recovery plan.
Hurricane Helene: 9 found dead in Pinellas County after Hurricane Helene: PCSO
Superintendent Kevin Hendrick and school leaders will provide an update on the damage on Sunday at 9 a.m. at Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 School.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter