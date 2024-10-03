Manatee County working to ensure smooth election after Hurricane Helene

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hurricane Helene forced hundreds of residents across Manatee County to flee the storm's strong surge and drastic weather conditions.

Land destruction and ongoing cleanup efforts present new challenges to voters in Manatee County who may face new logistical challenges in casting their ballots in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections James Satcher says Manatee County is working to ensure a smooth election cycle.

"We are in communication with state election officials and are working to keep our upcoming election on track," Satcher said. "Our priority is to ensure that every lawful voter has the opportunity to participate, even in challenging circumstances."

Displaced residents of Manatee County who wish to vote by mail are encouraged to update their address with the Manatee County Supervisor’s Office as soon as possible to ensure they receive their ballot is received in time to be counted.

With 32 days until the 2024 presidential election, Manatee County voters should keep the following dates in mind:

Voter registration ends on October 7th

Early voting begins on October 21st and ends on November 2ndLocal voting precincts will be open daily from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm

Local voting precincts will be open daily from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm

Vote-by-Mail Deadlines:

October 24th is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot

November 5th, Election Day, is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot for in-person pickup

Manatee County says residents can receive up-to-date voting information by checking the county’s website and Facebook page.

Anyone seeking more voting information can call Manatee County’s Office of Elections at (941) 741-3823, email info@votemanatee.gov , or visit the Office at 600 301 Blvd W, Suite 108, Bradenton, FL 34205.

