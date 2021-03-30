Manatee County's beaches remain as popular -- and crowded -- as ever

Just after sunrise, crowds begin to pack Coquina Beach. It's the spring rush, leading up to Easter and Memorial Day weekend.

"It's time to get out of the house and go somewhere," offered Mark Cades.

"We left New York, we still had snow. It’s fantastic being here," said Larry Burch.

It appears everyone agrees. Since March 1, the city of Holmes Beach has seen 650,000 vehicles in the city. That's 24,700 cars a day.

At Coquina and Cortez beaches, 20,000 visitors pack the white sandy beaches each day.

"There's a lot more people on the beach than you think and it’s very crowded out there," said Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer.

Manatee County Public Safety and law enforcement agencies are working together to tackle traffic and parking.

"Communication is a key in this case. In our plan, every agency of the 13 represented are able to communicate with one another," said Manatee Co. Emergency Management Director Steve Litschauer.

Their main goal is to keep visitors safe.

"If you have any questions and you see us out there, please feel free to wave us down and ask us anything you need," offered Lt. Chris Skinner of Longboat Key police.

There's no alcohol or dogs allowed on Manatee County Beaches. If you're caught parking illegally you could face a $75 fine.

While an escape to the beach feels like a day before COVID existed, beachgoers are reminded that it's not over yet.

"One of the good things, we know that we are outdoors, we know being outdoors is safer. When you can’t socially distance, you need to wear a mask," added Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur.