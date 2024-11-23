Manatee found dead in Largo, FWC investigating cause of death

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A manatee was found dead in an inlet off of Arvis Cirlce E. in Largo and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they are investigating.

The FWC is investigating what happened after a manatee was found dead in Largo on Saturday. Courtesy: Peter Lang

A neighbor reached out to FOX 13 on Saturday morning saying that he had found a dead manatee that appeared to have been shot multiple times.

According to officials, FWC officers are working closely with our biologists and local law enforcement to determine the cause of death.

Authorities say FWC officers are coordinating with experts and residents to retrieve the manatee for further examination.

The investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to contact the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC(3922).

