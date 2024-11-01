Manatee Viewing Center reopens in Apollo Beach

As temperatures begin to drop by Florida standards, manatees start seeking warmer waters and those wishing to see the sea cows can once again gather in Apollo Beach.

TECO’s Manatee Viewing Center reopens for the season on Friday, November 1.

Manatees have sought refuge in the warm water discharge canal of Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station since the 1970s. They congregate when the water in Tampa Bay dips to 68 degrees or less.

According to TECO, about 190 manatees have been documented visiting the Manatee Viewing Center’s canal for more than 20 years – one has returned for a record 42 years.

Each season, nearly 400,000 people visit the Manatee Viewing Center.

The Manatee Viewing Center is the main attraction for the Florida Conservation and Technology Center (FCTC), which also has hiking trails, a 50-foot observation tower, and a touch tank.

The Manatee Viewing Center is located at 6990 Dickman Rd., Apollo Beach, FL 33572. It is open Nov. 1 – April 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. It is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and Easter. It closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Admission is free.

