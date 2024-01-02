Manatees return to Apollo Beach as temperatures drop

Dozens of manatees delighted families this holiday season as they gathered for warmth at TECO’s Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach.

"It’s quite a sight. It’s really great to see them in their natural environment," resident Rhonda Sandberg said.

Since 1986, TECO has operated the Manatee Viewing Center, which is free and open to the public from November 1 to April 15.

"Because their fat layer is really thin, they need water warmer than 68 Fahrenheit to survive, so they'll go to springs, which are about 72 Fahrenheit year-round, or they'll come to plants just like the one behind me," TECO's Manatee Viewing Center Environmental Specialist Lauren Gomez said.

Manatees swim at TECO Manatee Viewing Center.

The power plant works by circulating water from Tampa Bay for cooling, then sends the water flowing clean and warm back into the Bay, creating a warm spot for manatees.

"Some of them are sticking their noses out of the water because I think they’re trying to breathe, and I saw someone with barnacles on their back, so I thought that was really cool," resident Cienna Miller shared.

During the holidays, it's a popular spot for families and snowbirds.

"It was wonderful. I wasn't sure because it's been kind of cool, but not really cold, so I wasn't sure what to expect. It was really it was beautiful. Very nice," resident Ann Pekarek said.

TECO Power Plant draws manatees to its warm waters as the temperatures drop.

Employees say visitors come from all over the world to see the sea cows.

According to Florida Fish & Wildlife there's only about 11,000 manatees left in Florida. As it stands now, manatees are considered a threatened species, but in October, Federal Fish and Wildlife officials announced they’re conducting a new review of the species to decide whether they should be put on the endangered species list.

"This is a unique piece of Florida wildlife that we want to share with everybody. And to have that, to be able to be accessible to everybody, is really important," Gomez explained.

