Manatees could be added back to endangered species list, according to experts

Manatees were taken off the endangered species list in 2017 and listed as threatened instead, but environmental groups say the decision was too pre-mature and pressured federal wildlife officials to take a second look.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that they're launching a scientific review to decide whether manatees should be reclassified as endangered.

"I was grateful that they actually took our petition seriously especially so because we didn't feel it was biologically justified to downgrade the manatees from endangered in 2017," Save the Manatee Club Executive Director Dr. Patrick Rose said.

Reclassifying manatees could improve funding for projects that help the animals.

Six years ago, federal officials removed manatees from the endangered list and reclassified them as a threatened species. Officials cited improved population numbers but Dr. Patrick Rose with Save the Manatee club said the decision was rushed.

"We've given them a wealth of information and concern and warnings that we were seeing some very severe problems in the near future for manatees. Unfortunately, though, many of those came true," Dr. Rose explained.

In 2021, Florida Fish and Wildlife recorded 1,101 manatee deaths which was an all-time high. In 2022, they recorded 800 manatee deaths. As of Oct. 1, FWC has recorded 472 manatee deaths this year.

Officials will look at data on manatee deaths, evaluate their habitat and review necropsies as part of the new review. Dr. Rose explained that if they do reclassify them as endangered it could bring about a lot of changes.

"What it should mean is they would restore the number of staff members working on the recovery programs and the funding for projects and helping to ensure, for example, that the EPA would actually take more seriously how degraded the water quality has become in our aquatic ecosystems," Dr. Rose shared.

Federal officials could take up to 12 months to complete the review.

"We are committed to ensuring we are getting the most updated scientific information during this status review to protect and recover the species," a spokesperson for U.S. Fish and Wildlife said in a statement released Wednesday. "The service has a long history of working to save the manatee from extinction since it was one of the first species listed under the 1967 precursor to the Endangered Species Act."