3-hour manhunt ends with arrest of Florida sex predator accused of forcing victim into bathroom at knifepoint

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The Brief A registered sex predator was arrested after a three-hour manhunt in St. Augustine following an alleged attempted sexual battery and armed robbery, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Kendrick Newby forced a victim into a business bathroom at knifepoint before chasing the victim and trying to steal their vehicle to escape. Deputies found Newby hiding in the woods with a knife. He faces eight charges, including attempted armed sexual battery, armed robbery and kidnapping.



A three-hour manhunt led to the arrest of a registered sex predator after St. Johns County deputies said he forced a victim into a business bathroom while armed with a knife, chased the victim and later tried to steal their vehicle.

Kendrick Newby was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 7, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Florida sex predator arrest

The backstory:

SJSO received a 911 call Saturday reporting an attempted sexual battery and armed robbery near the 4500 block of U.S. 1 North in St. Augustine.

Investigators said Newby forced the victim into a bathroom inside a business while armed with a knife.

Courtesy: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

The victim managed to escape, but Newby is accused of chasing the victim outside the building, according to SJSO.

Newby then tried to leave in the victim's vehicle, but a bystander forced him out of the car, investigators said.

Wooded manhunt

Dig deeper:

Newby then ran into nearby woods and removed his ankle monitor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies, aviation, drone and K-9 units searched the area for Newby.

After a three-hour search, authorities found Newby hiding in the woods. He was armed with a knife when he was located, SJSO said.

What charges does Kendrick Newby face?

Newby was taken into custody and faces the following charges:

Attempted armed sexual battery

Armed robbery

Aggravated assault

Kidnapping

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Tampering with an electronic monitoring device

Resisting without violence

Violation of probation