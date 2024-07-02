Hernando County Sheriff's Office conducts manhunt after suspect evades deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office was searching Tuesday morning for a wanted man they say is violent after he ran from deputies.

According to HCSO, Michael Humphrey, 35, was wanted for battery and ran from authorities. Deputies were in the area of County Line Road between Fargo Court and Clearwater Drive in Spring Hill on Tuesday morning to search for Humphrey.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Deputies have since cleared the area following an exhaustive search that was met with negative results, according to HCSO.

Deputies say Humphrey has violent tendencies. Several patrol deputies, detectives, and K-9 teams were searching on the ground, and deputies with drones and a helicopter were searching by air.

He is described as a white man with no shirt and dark-colored shorts with a shaved head and a beard.

HCSO asks anyone who sees him to call 911 if they observe someone matching the description.