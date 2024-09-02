Man's body found floating in water on Clearwater Beach
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police are investigating after finding a man's body floating in the water on Monday.
Investigators made the discovery in Mandalay Channel off East Shore Drive while conducting a welfare check.
Police do not suspect foul play in the man's death. His name is not being released until his family is notified.
