Florida ranks 2nd worst in nation for teacher pay, NEA report finds

As schools continue to struggle to find educators nationwide, many governors are putting the spotlight on teacher pay with a recent NEA report adding fuel to the flames.

According to the National Education Association, Florida is one of the worst states in the country for average teacher salaries, falling at 50th for pay, with only West Virginia faring worse.

The report compiled starting and average teacher pay for all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Across the U.S., the average starting salary for teachers in 2024 was $44,530, and the average overall teacher salary was $69,544.

The average starting salary in the Sunshine State for teachers in 2024 was $47,178, ranking 16th in the nation, and its overall salary was $53,098, ranking 50th in the nation.

The report also indicated that the overall average salary for teachers fell below Florida's minimum living wage, which is $58,970.

When adjusted for inflation, teachers' wages have decreased by an average of 5% compared to what they made 10 years ago.

States with highest average teacher salary:

California ($95,160) New York ($92,696) Massachusetts ($92,307) Washington ($86,804) District of Columbia ($84,882)

States with lowest average teacher salary:

West Virginia ($52,870) Florida ($53,098) South Dakota ($53,153) Mississippi ($53,354) Missouri ($53,999)