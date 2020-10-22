Maryland family has enough of virtual learning; sends son to Arizona for in-person instruction

We're nearly two months into the school year and for many local school districts there seems to be no end in sight to virtual learning.

One family in Montgomery County is taking action by sending their son out of state to Arizona for classroom instruction. There he'll get in-person lessons five days a week.

The family says the boy's grades and mental health led to the decision and it's a decision that weighed heavily on his parents.

State officials have pushed Maryland school districts to consider bringing at least some students back to the classroom. But Montgomery County has not yet set a date.

