Massive gator slowly treks across Florida golf course

Down in Florida, more gators are out and about as they search for love, and seeing them on a golf course is not an unusual sight nowadays.

Kay Kibbel, who plays at Myakka Pines Golf Club down in Englewood, captured video of an alligator sauntering across the golf course. Apparently, hole number seven is called "Goliath's hole."

The large gator is seen, in action, lumbering across the white tee box and the cart path, before resting near a pond, where it loves spending time.

"Goliath" was in a video that went viral about five years ago, in which he was seen fighting with another gator over territory.



