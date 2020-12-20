MCSO: 1 dead in Palmetto shooting

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say Jamaal Brooks, 32, was found dead from two gunshot wounds behind a house in Palmetto.

It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue East .

Deputies say it is unknown who was at the home with Brooks before the shooting. At this time, detectives say they do not have any suspects or a possible motive.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the MCSO Homicide Tip line at (941) 747-3011 Ext 2519 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477.

