MCSO: 2 suspects on the run after innocent bystander shot in Manatee County 

article

Manatee County deputies are searching for two men after a woman was shot in the forehead while sitting in her car Thursday afternoon.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, around 1:42 p.m. a 51-year-old female was parked at the intersection of 26th Ave. E. and 1st St. on 26th Ave. facing west in her blue Toyota van when she was hit in the head with a bullet, during an exchange of gunfire between two suspects in surrounding vehicles.

During the shoot-out, several other vehicles sustained bullet holes in the intersection, and on the property of Firkins preowned outlet at 2601 1st Street East, deputies said.

Possible suspect vehicles were parked at the same intersection on 1st Street facing south on the north side of the intersection, according to MCSO.

Investigators said the incident is related to a shooting that occurred in the Bradenton Police Department’s jurisdiction moments before MCSO’s shooting was dispatched.

At this time possible additional involved vehicles, victims, and suspects are being developed, according to MCSO.

Advertisement

The victim was taken to Blake Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.



