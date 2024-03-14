Measles outbreak leads CDC to update travel guidelines

If you’re planning to travel internationally this spring, it’s time to make sure your measles immunity is up-to-date.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for travelers amid a global rise in measles outbreaks, as cases have been reported across 17 states.

Travelers are now being urged to consult with their doctor at least six weeks before heading abroad if they are unsure whether their immunizations are up-to-date. The CDC previously recommended the vaccine at least one month before traveling.

The decision to update the guidelines comes as measles grows across the United States, including in Florida, which saw a surge in cases in February, mostly in Broward County with one case reported in Polk County.

Map shows where measles has been reported in the U.S.

"Measles cases are increasing globally, including in the United States," the agency alerted travelers in a header above its 'Destinations' webpage. "The majority of measles cases imported into the United States occur in unvaccinated U.S. residents who become infected during international travel."

A list of countries with confirmed measles outbreaks can be found on the Global Measles Travel Health Notice (THN).

"Measles spreads rapidly in communities that are not fully vaccinated and may pose a risk to international travelers in places not included in the THN," the agency said. "CDC recommends all travelers get fully vaccinated against measles before traveling to any international destination."

