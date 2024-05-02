Florida couple arrested after 15-month-old dies from fentanyl, meth overdose: officials

Two parents were arrested after their 15-month-old baby was found dead from a drug overdose, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The toddler, Daltin Miller, was found dead on March 1 in a home on 28th Lane in Ocala. Further investigation revealed that the baby had an overdose after eating fentanyl, methamphetamine and xylazine, a horse tranquilizer also known as "tranq" that's commonly added to fentanyl to enhance the effects, Lt. Paul Bloom said during a press conference on Thursday morning.

Daltin's parents, Daniel Miller, 48, and Kelli Starling, 37, have been charged with homicide - aggravated child manslaughter. They were booked into the Marion County Jail on Wednesday night. Miller is facing an additional charge of fentanyl possession after he was found with some in his pocket, according to Bloom.

"He's at an age where a child begins to discover the world. They're learning, they're developing. Most toddlers this age enjoy having a story read to them, playing with toys, maybe even petting a puppy," Bloom said. "But Daltin, however, came into a darker world. His environment was a dark world of illicit drug use. In fact, he was born with drugs already in his system."

Because of the drugs found in the baby's system upon birth, his parents had lost custody temporarily, Bloom said. But on Feb. 9, about a month before the toddler's death, Miller was granted custody again. Under this custody arrangement, Starling was not allowed back in the house because of her continuing drug use, Bloom said.

It remains unclear at this time why the toddler was returned to the custody of his father. Bloom said that lies in the Department of Children and Families' jurisdiction. FOX 35 is working to get more details.

Despite this order, Starling returned to the home on Feb. 27, according to Bloom. Three days later, 15-month-old Daltin Miller was found unresponsive in their bedroom with fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia nearby.

"Easy reach of a curious toddler," Bloom said.

Daniel Miller was arrested and charged with homicide and fentanyl possession on May 1, 2024. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Bloom said the parents did call 911 to report their baby was unresponsive.

"Miller and Starling described that Daltin had been sick, congested, and having difficulty sleeping. They stated they were sleeping and, just prior to calling 911, noticed that Daltin was not breathing," according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The Medical Examiner's Office said they found methamphetamine, fentanyl and xylazine in the toddler's blood and liver, which means the child had eaten the drugs and died, Bloom said.

On Wednesday night, both Miller and Starling were arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail.

Kelli Starling was arrested and charged with homicide on May 1, 2024. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

"Today, our hearts break for those that knew and loved Daltin. They're still grieving. We pray that they can find some peace in this in the coming weeks and months and years," Bloom said. "This serves as a strong reminder to those that are involved in drugs. That you're not just hurting yourself, and there are victims to this. It's illegal for a reason."

The little boy’s family members and family friends are in uproar, including Gladys Vasquez, a close friend of the family. They’d begged the courts not to allow the little boy back into this house.

"I hate to say it, but I do feel it was murder because the biological parents have significant, significant history of drug abuse," Vasquez told FOX 35.

Vasquez added she and other family members want to see life sentences for Miller and Starling, and they want the those responsible for reunifying Daltin with his biological parents to be held responsible.

Both parents have an extensive criminal history in Marion County.

Over the past 16 years, Starling has been arrested for drug possession, aggravated battery, attempted vehicular homicide and other drug-related charges, arrest records show. Miller has a rap sheet that dates back to the mid 90s in Marion County, with charges including possession of crack cocaine and other drugs, grand theft, driving with a suspended license, retail petit theft, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fraudulent use of a credit card, to name a few.

They remain in custody at the Marion County Jail without bond.

FOX 35's Marie Edinger contributed to this report.