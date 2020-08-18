Mediation begins in Florida's school reopening lawsuit

Florida's teachers and the state headed into mediation efforts Tuesday.

On Friday, Circuit Judge Dodge denied the motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Florida's largest teacher's association. Instead, he urged both sides to work out a deal.

The lawsuit centers around the state’s mandate that brick and mortar schools reopen by August 31 or risk losing funding. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued the emergency order on July 6.

The Florida Education Association claims the order is unconstitutional, violating the right of teachers and students to safe and secure schools. However, the Department of Education argues closing schools violates a student's right to a quality education.

If a compromise isn't reached between the FEA and state, a two-day hearing will begin Wednesday, allowing the union a chance to present arguments for a temporary injunction on the executive order.

