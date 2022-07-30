Mega Millions Jackpot: Five winning lottery tickets sold in Florida; jackpot ticket sold in Illinois

A winning ticket for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but don't throw those tickets out yet. A handful of winning tickets worth at least a million dollars were sold in Florida.

According to megamillions.com and flalottery.com, two tickets sold in Florida matched all five numbers in Friday's draw (July 29): 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, worth $1 million, and three tickets sold matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball, 14, doubling their value to $2 million.

There were also five $20,000 tickets and 21 $10,000 tickets sold in Florida, plus thousands more worth between $2 and $1,000, according to Florida Lottery's website.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was the second-largest jackpot in the game's 20-year history, according to a Mega Millions news release (topped by the $1.537B jackpot on Oct. 23, 2018, winning ticket sold in South Carolina). It has been rolling since April 15 after a $20 million ticket was sold in Tennessee.

The winning tickets in Florida were sold at these locations:

Big Boss Stores #3091, 2396 US Highway 331 South, Defuniak Springs – QP

Winn Dixie #2425, 1360 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor – QP

Cumberland Farms #9565, 2001 NE Savannah Road, Jensen Beach – QP

Sebring Truck Stop, 8000 US Highway 27 South, Sebring – QP

Publix #1179, 3343 South Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee – QP

Watch: Illinois Lottery Director holds press conference after Mega Millions winning ticket sold there

Now that the Mega Millions jackpot has been won, the game resets to $20 million. The next drawing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 2.