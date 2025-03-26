Members at Aerial Dragons Studios create art high off the ground in Ybor City

The Brief Members at Aerial Dragons Studios in Ybor City create art high off the ground. It's an aerial performance space where members train in aerial circus arts. The youth Spring Showcase is March 28 at 7 p.m., while the adult performance is March 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35.



Inside a shared gym in Ybor City, members of Aerial Dragons Studios create art up high off the ground.

"I really liked how it was kind of like a dance, but also like an acrobatic type of dance almost, and I just thought it was cool that they're in the air doing it," 15-year-old Lillian Boyle said.

The backstory:

Aerial Dragon Studios is an aerial performance space where members train in aerial circus arts.

Aerial silks, the two long drapes hanging from a ceiling, is the first visual that comes to mind for most people. It’s also one of the hardest skills to learn.

Beginners tend to start with rope and stationary trapeze. Performers can also do lyra, which is a steel-hoop, and hammock, which is an upside-down silk that performers can sit in.

What they're saying:

"I kind of grew up watching movies a lot, and "The Greatest Showman", like I saw that, and I was like, wait that's so cool," Boyle said. "As soon as I found out that they had studios in Florida, I talked to my mom about it, and she signed me up for a class here."

Boyle has been a member of the youth program for about a year. Fellow 15-year-old Aubrie Beaudin has been performing here for almost nine months.

"I love creating art, and I think this is an amazing way of self-expression," Beaudin said. "There are so many things running through my head. It's making sure your footing is right and that you've done the right movement to execute the show correctly and just making sure everything's picture perfect. The amount of adrenaline rushing through your body, it's kind of like one and done."

Sofia Siffermann, 13, was inspired to join because of a trip to the Renaissance Fair. Her favorite part of the performances is the drops. All three teenagers are preparing for the studio’s spring showcases. They’ve spent the last 12 weeks preparing.

"We're really excited about that, and it's going to be all of our students getting to show off everything that they've been learning over the past year," Aerial Dragons Studios Owner Jessica King said.

The studio has around 200 active members. King says the workout helps develop upper-body and core strength, but the mental benefits may outweigh the physical ones.

"You’re going to be releasing a lot of endorphins just holding yourself up in the air and doing something gorgeous and graceful," King said. "This is 100% going to build confidence."

For the trio of teens, they love the new friendships they’ve made. All three said they have some nerves going into the showcase, but that it’s a good thing.

"Mainly just the ability to grow and have the confidence to do this again. Definitely confidence to like, expand my apparatus like experience as well," Boyle said. "I really want to impress everyone that I know, haha."

The youth Spring Showcase is March 28 at 7 p.m., while the adult performance is March 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Barry Wong.

