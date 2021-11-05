Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent is ready to serve Bay Area families

Nearly one month ago, Metropolitan Ministries began constructing their big holiday tent in Tampa. Now, it’s ready to help thousands of families.

The tent is located on Rome Avenue near Columbus Drive. The organization said they are seeing above-average demand this year and are preparing to serve about 42,000 families in need.

Leaders at Metropolitan Ministries say this increase is due to the elongated effects of COVID-19, high food costs and supply chain shortages. They say they will need a million pounds of food along with 58,000 toys.

"The economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately impacting under-resourced, high-poverty neighborhoods," according to the non-profit.

The tent will begin collecting donations Monday, Nov. 8.

If you’re interested in helping this year, you can volunteer. Volunteers help out at 12 different community sites: 3 in Pasco County, 3 in Pinellas County, 6 in Hillsborough County.

Otherwise, you can donate. A list of drop-off locations can be found here.

If you're in need of assistance this holiday season, click here for more information.

