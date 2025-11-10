Metropolitan Ministries kicks off holiday tent season as need for help doubles across Tampa Bay region

The Brief Metropolitan Ministries officially kicked off its 2025 Holiday Tent season Monday morning at its main site in Tampa. The organization expects to serve more than 30,000 families this Thanksgiving and Christmas, as requests for food assistance have doubled over last year. Volunteers are needed to help distribution operations run smoothly— especially at the new Pinellas County tent at Holy Cross Catholic Church in St. Petersburg.



The holiday season of giving is officially underway in Tampa Bay.

The backstory:

Metropolitan Ministries opened the doors to its massive main Holiday Tent on North Rome Avenue Monday morning, kicking off what has become the region’s largest outreach effort for families in need.

The event marks the first holiday season for the organization’s new CEO, Dr. Sarah Combs, who says the growing demand for help has been impossible to ignore.

"We’re opening our doors, we’re doubling down in ensuring that we can meet that need head on," Combs said. "Because so many of these individuals are children — and we want to make sure they’re able to have meals this season."

Rising living costs in Tampa Bay — combined with lingering economic challenges from the pandemic, hurricanes, and the recent government shutdown — have led to a surge in requests for food and financial assistance.

At Monday’s kickoff, the Lightning Foundation and Benchmark International presented Metropolitan Ministries with $25,000 donations to jump-start the holiday campaign. The organization expects to distribute one million pounds of food and 60,000 toys through the end of the year, relying on more than 15,000 volunteers to make it happen.

Metropolitan Ministries now operates four main Holiday Tents across the Tampa Bay region and collaborates with more than 30 community partners to reach neighborhoods of highest need:

Tampa (Main Tent): 2609 N. Rome Ave.

West Pasco: Generations Christian Church in Trinity

East Pasco: Metropolitan Ministries Dade City

Pinellas (NEW): Holy Cross Catholic Church in St. Petersburg

Leaders say the new Pinellas tent, in particular, is where they need the most volunteer help right now to serve the growing number of families across the county.

How you can help:

Volunteer: Sign up individually, with family, or as a group at metromin.org

Donate most-needed items: Frozen turkeys and hams, canned goods, boxed sides, dessert mixes, and toys or gift cards for kids ages 4–17.

Host a food or toy drive: Businesses, schools, congregations, and civic groups can hold collection drives — traditional or virtual.

Give online: All monetary donations this season are being matched dollar-for-dollar by a generous donor.

What's next:

Registration to receive food is closed for Thanksgiving, but be sure to check out their website to inquire about Christmas.

Donation drop-offs will be accepted daily starting at 9am at tent locations through Christmas Eve.