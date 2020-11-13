Metropolitan Ministries needs more than 1 million pounds of food to meet holiday need

Thanksgiving is two weeks away and Metropolitan Ministries has enough food for just more than 7,000 families. But nearly 20,000 families spanning six counties are registered to get food for the holiday.

The COVID-19 pandemic doubled the need throughout the holiday season compared to last year.

"It's just a rough time for a lot of people that were already struggling and we're in the business of bringing hope to people and crisis management situations, and that's why we are looking to the community to help us," said Justine Burke with Metropolitan Ministries.

The organization is hoping for these food donations: canned yams, stuffing, cranberry sauce, instant potatoes, canned fruit, and turkeys.

The organization needs enough food to fill 20,334 boxes by Thanksgiving. That's 1,600 boxes per day, according to Metropolitan Ministries. To put it into perspective, it will take 60 semi-trailer truckloads of food, more than 1 million pounds, to meet the need this year.

Advertisement

Click here for a list of donation drop-off locations.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter