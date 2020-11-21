Metropolitan Ministries scrambling to meet holiday need

article

Thanksgiving is just days away and Metropolitan Ministries has been working around-the-clock to make sure families across the Bay Area don’t go hungry this holiday season.

Metropolitan Ministries was preparing to feed about 40,000 families this holiday season, but now they expect that number to climb to about 50,000 families.

When they opened their first-ever online registration back on Oct. 28 for families to register for assistance, they were inundated with requests. They had so many requests for help during those first few hours, the server crashed. The site is now back up and running, but the requests continue to flood in.

In light of the increase in need, Metropolitan Ministries has expanded the number of locations that they have available for residents to make sure everyone can get the help that they need. In addition to their regular Holiday Tent locations, they will also have 65 other partner locations which will cover six counties across the Bay Area.

So far, Metropolitan Ministries has spent $600,000 to feed families in need. That’s more than three times the amount spent during the 2019 holiday season.

However, even with all of the community’s help, Metropolitan Ministries still needs donations to help fill their Thanksgiving boxes. Stuffing, yams and cereal are the most needed items.

