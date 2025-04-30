Metropolitan Ministries prepares to lose dozens of workers following federal budget cuts

The Brief Tampa’s Metropolitan Ministries is set to lose nearly 30 workers because of federal budget cuts. The Trump Administration terminated AmeriCorps, a nationwide community service program used to staff the ministries Metro BridAIDe. The Metro BrigAIDe goes into the community looking to help homeless individuals and families where they are.



Tampa’s Metropolitan Ministries is preparing to lose dozens of workers tasked with helping homeless families following a series of federal budget cuts.

The organization's Metro BrigAIDe is staffed by AmeriCorps, a nationwide community service program funded by the federal government.

The Metro BrigAIDe has at least 30 people who go out into the community to search for homeless individuals and families, looking to help them get back on their feet and, in some cases, into housing.

Metro Ministries CEO Tim Marks cited an example of the important work done by AmeriCorps.

"This past week, the Brigade met an 80-year-old senior citizen with a service animal in Pasco County who'd been on the street for four years. He couldn't find our front door, but we found him," Marks said.

"We're trying to create opportunities for life change, so people can be self-sufficient," Marks said. "That's what the BrigAIDe program did, and it will continue to do that, but on a much smaller scale."

He said BrigAIDe has helped hundreds of people each year since the program began in 2018.

As of this Friday, however, those 30 workers will be out of their jobs. The Trump Administration announced the end of AmeriCorps as part of its attempts to eliminate wasteful spending.

According to the White House, the nationwide AmeriCorps organization has "failed eight consecutive audits," and made more than $45 million in improper payments last year alone.

Marks said the workers who operate in Tampa have done so much good in the community, and he plans to try to keep at least a third of them, if possible.

