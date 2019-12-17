Michael Keaton film in the works for Tampa MOSI site

article

A Los Angeles production company is eyeing a building on the Museum of Science and Industry campus in Tampa for a new film.

On Dec. 18, Film Tampa Bay will ask Hillsborough County commissioners to approve a consent agreement with MOSI for the use of its former West Building to be used for production company Oak Street Pictures to film the movie "Nothing Like the Son."

The company would utilize the space for three months beginning Jan. 2, 2020 for the filming of the movie, for which Michael Keaton will be executive producer and an actor.

Oak Street Pictures states on its website that the story is inspired by real-life events and is the coming-of-age story of Ray Bracero, who survives his senior year of high school alone and homeless, when his single mother is forced to return to Puerto Rico just before the devastating hurricanes of 2017.

