Michelin adds 4 Tampa restaurants to Florida guide

Tampa restaurants are getting attention from the world-renowned Michelin Guide.

On Wednesday, the Michelin Guide announced 14 new editions to the Florida selection of restaurants in Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

The four Tampa restaurants that made the list include:

Big Ray's Fish Camp

The Michelin Guide states that this seafood shack could be mistaken for a bait and tackle shop and flies slightly under the radar. Customers order from a menu behind a counter and dine at wooden tables set with metal chairs inside or on outdoor picnic tables that are covered by a tent.

"Owner Raymond "Nick" Cruz doles out a typical dressed-down, seafood shack-style menu with starters like smoked fish dip, peel-and-eat shrimp, and a basket loaded with blackened shrimp and Cuban-style yucca," the guide stated.

Sandwiches include a house classic fried grouper alongside creative riffs like a lobster tail corn dog sided by fries or coleslaw with a wedge of key lime pie for dessert.

Cousin Vinny's Sandwich Co.

The Michelin Guide says this casual Italian-American sandwich shop in the NoHo neighborhood is Italian to the bone.

Vincent "Vinny" Andriotti opened the restaurant with friends Russell Leone, AJ DeSimone, and Jake Schmidt.

The guide states, "Tomato and mozzarella on their house-made schiacciata (think focaccia, only thinner and crispier) is a knockout, but the Tony Piccante, a crispy chicken cutlet with vodka sauce, cheese, and roasted red peppers on an Italian sub is another winner."

Fisk

The Michelin Guide describes Fisk as serving seafood with a Swedish and global touch that offers concise tasting as well as easy à la carte ordering.

It states, "You might consider making a meal out of lighter bites, starting with Alaskan smoked salmon prepared as an éclair or, perhaps, crab salad with pink grapefruit and grilled avocado. Meatballs and schnitzel are tempting entrées, but do not miss the fish soup."

Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Mad Dogs & Englishmen opened in 1991, but it has a new standalone space is a bigger, proper English-style pub.

The walls are adorned with British paraphernalia, and it serves traditional fare, including a weekly Sunday roast.

"Tuck into a puff pastry-wrapped sausage with a tangy curry-Dijon mayo," the Michelin Guide wrote. "Shepherd's pie is a must in any pub, but here it's made with tender lamb. Topped with mashed potatoes and finished with breadcrumbs, it's a solid if slightly unique take on a classic."

These eateries are highlighted as "new" on guide.michelin.com to help food lovers enjoy new discoveries before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars.

These restaurants are "recommended" and could earn Bib Gourmand or Star awards at the Florida Michelin Guide ceremony on April 17.

