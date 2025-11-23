Mike Alstott Foundation delivers Thanksgiving meals to firefighters across Tampa Bay area

The Brief Former Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott and the Mike Alstott Family Foundation spent Sunday delivering full Thanksgiving meals to firefighters at 31 stations across Pinellas County, making 26 stops along the way. The nearly 20-year tradition includes turkey, sides and cheesecake from Bassano’s, and coffee from Joffrey’s — made possible with help from partners like Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Publix, Werner Logistics, and a donated truck from Bill Currie. The work isn’t over yet — deliveries continue Monday, when the foundation will bring more meals to fire stations across Hillsborough County.



Thanksgiving started a little early for firefighters across Pinellas County on Sunday.

Former Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott, his family, and the Mike Alstott Family Foundation loaded up three trucks and formed a Thanksgiving caravan — stopping at fire stations from St. Petersburg and Treasure Island to Seminole, Lealman, Pinellas Park, Madeira Beach, Gulfport, and South Pasadena.

In all, they made 26 stops and delivered full Thanksgiving dinners to 31 different stations, with some receiving extra boxes to share with neighboring crews.

Each delivery came with everything needed for a holiday meal — turkey, sides, Bassano’s cheesecake, and Joffrey’s Coffee — with other goodies thanks to support from sponsors including Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Publix, Werner Logistics, and a truck provided by Bill Currie.

What they're saying:

For Alstott, it’s about showing appreciation to first responders who often spend the holiday away from home.

"Coming to different stations and firehouses and [being] able to chat with the guys and just give our appreciation for everything they do throughout the year," Alstott said. "Thanksgiving's probably one of the biggest family holidays that they're away from their families, and we just want to give them a meal and say thank you for what they do for us."

Firefighters along the route say the visit has become part of their holiday.

One Treasure Island firefighter told FOX 13 the effort is now a long-running tradition.

"This has been 15 years. It's one of our favorite traditions now, and we'll definitely put the food to good use. We appreciate them coming out and doing this for us," he said.

Big picture view:

Others say what stands out is Alstott’s personal involvement — not just putting his name on the effort, but showing up at every stop.

"The fact that he delivers it himself — because he could have other people do it and not be involved himself — and he doesn't ask for the spotlight," said St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Chief Keith Watts. "It's a great partnership."

The Pinellas County route is just one part of the foundation’s holiday outreach.

Alstott and his team plan to continue their deliveries Monday, when they’ll bring more Thanksgiving meals to fire stations across Hillsborough County.

