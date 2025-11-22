500 Tampa families receive Thanksgiving meals through Bullard Family Foundation, Metro Ministries

The Brief 500 families received full Thanksgiving meal boxes at Sligh Middle Magnet/Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy. WWE legend Thaddeus Bullard (Titus O’Neil) and Metropolitan Ministries partnered for the sixth year to serve one of the area's with the most need. Metro Ministries expects to help 33,000 families across four holiday tent locations this season — and says donations and volunteers are urgently needed.



Just days before Thanksgiving, hundreds of Tampa families lined up outside Sligh Middle Magnet — also known as the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy — for a holiday meal they might not otherwise have.

For the sixth year in a row, the Bullard Family Foundation and Metropolitan Ministries teamed up to distribute 500 "Boxes of Hope," each packed with a full Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey or ham, fresh produce, and pantry staples.

This year’s event took on added weight as it unfolded in a neighborhood facing some of the most significant hardships in the state.

"It’s the sixth-highest zip code for children living in poverty in Florida," Thaddeus Bullard said. "For that to be happening right here in the Tampa Bay area, it’s ridiculous."

What they're saying:

Bullard — known worldwide as WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil — says he sees himself in the families who pulled up today.

"I was once one of these kids, one of the families that would’ve been in this car line," Bullard recalled. "To now give back that dignity and love — not just during the holidays, but year-round — I’m truly blessed."

Big picture view:

Metro Ministries officials also say the need is rising across the region, especially as living costs continue to climb. The nonprofit is preparing for one of its largest holiday seasons ever, operating four distribution tents in Tampa, Pinellas, East Pasco, and West Pasco.

"To feed 33,000 families, it takes a million pounds of food, thousands of toys, and 15,000 volunteers," said Dr. Sarah Combs, the organization’s new President and CEO. "We still need hams, starches, desserts — and people willing to give their time."

Families picking up food say the support couldn’t come at a better time.

"We’ve been struggling a little, so anything helps," said Joy Everett, who received a Thanksgiving box. "I love what the Bullard family does."

What's next:

Both organizations say their work is far from over. Metropolitan Ministries still needs:

Volunteers

Holiday food donations (especially hams, starches, and desserts)

Toys and gift cards for children

Monetary donations to buy food in bulk

Food drop off locations

2609 N Rome Ave. Tampa, FL 33607

16202 Bruce B Downs Blvd. Tampa, FL 33647

1540 Little Rd. Trinity, FL 34655

13703 17th St. Dade City, FL 33525

7851 54th Ave. N St. Petersburg, FL 33709

21010 State Road 54 Lutz, FL 33558

You can visit the Bullard Family Foundation or Metro Ministries to help.

You can also donate to Feeding Tampa Bay through their online portal.

