Mike Alstott Sports Buddies day gives kids time to train with the pros

Thanks to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay mentorship program, 11-year-old Johan Diaz has had his Big Brother, Jonathan Velez, by his side for the last six years.

"We've had lots of different experiences," Velez recalled "We've played at parks, I've mentored him with school, now he has a new sister..."

On Saturday, they checked a new activity off their list – training with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott.

Neither of them had played football before, but they got to learn together alongside more than 100 other brothers and sisters as part of the fifteenth annual Mike Alstott Family Foundation Sports Buddies Day.

Mike Alstott Sports Buddies day

"The Mike Alstott Family foundation, we try to interact with different programs in our area especially with kids," Alstott explained. "Getting kids active and getting active and just getting out. I have a great time interacting with the kids and doing a lot of stuff too."

After polishing their passes on the field, in coordination with sponsor Fran Haasch Law Group, the big and littles enjoyed lunch and got to pose and get autograph signed memorabilia from Alstott himself. Wrapping up a morning with a message that football can be for anyone, and family doesn't have to be blood.

Mike Alstott Sports Buddies day

"I got to hang out with my big brother so - yea it was a really good, new experience," Johan said.

Many of the children who are waiting to be matched with a caring adult mentor are young boys. Sports Buddies allows the volunteer (Big) and child (Little) to spend time together enjoying sports twice a month For more information about the Sports Buddies program, visit www.bbbspc.org, or call 888-412-BIGS.