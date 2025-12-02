Missing Child Alert issued for Lutz teen
LUTZ, Fla. - A missing Lutz teenager is at the center of a statewide alert.
What we know:
Law enforcement officials are searching for 16-year-old Ni'Kayla Green, who was last seen in the area of the 21800 block of State Road 54 in Lutz.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black joggers, and blue grippy socks with no shoes.
Authorities said she may be heading westbound on State Road 54.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.
Anyone who sees Green is asked not to approach her.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.