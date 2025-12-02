Expand / Collapse search

Missing Child Alert issued for Lutz teen

Published  December 2, 2025 5:36pm EST
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: FDLE article

    • Law enforcement officials are searching for 16-year-old Ni'Kayla Green.
    • She was last seen in the area of the 21800 block of State Road 54 in Lutz.
    • Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

LUTZ, Fla. - A missing Lutz teenager is at the center of a statewide alert.

What we know:

Law enforcement officials are searching for 16-year-old Ni'Kayla Green, who was last seen in the area of the 21800 block of State Road 54 in Lutz.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black joggers, and blue grippy socks with no shoes.

Authorities said she may be heading westbound on State Road 54.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

Anyone who sees Green is asked not to approach her.

The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

