Missing Child Alert issued for Lutz teen

The Brief Law enforcement officials are searching for 16-year-old Ni'Kayla Green. She was last seen in the area of the 21800 block of State Road 54 in Lutz. Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.



A missing Lutz teenager is at the center of a statewide alert.

What we know:

Law enforcement officials are searching for 16-year-old Ni'Kayla Green, who was last seen in the area of the 21800 block of State Road 54 in Lutz.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black joggers, and blue grippy socks with no shoes.

Authorities said she may be heading westbound on State Road 54.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

Anyone who sees Green is asked not to approach her.