Missing Florida children may be headed toward Lousiana

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Jade Gregory and 14-year-old Khloe Larsen, who were last seen in Lake Butler.

Gregory is five feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Larsen is 5’2", weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She is also known to wear glasses.

The children were last seen in the area of the 11300 block of NE County Road 237 in Lake Butler, Florida. They may be traveling in a 2016, black Ford Taurus, FL tag number BWKU59.

FDLE states the children may be traveling west on I-10 to the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at 386-496-2501 or 911.