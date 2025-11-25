Florida men who disappeared during fishing trip found alive off Clearwater coast: Police

The Brief Clearwater police said the United States Coast Guard found four missing fishermen alive on Tuesday morning. The USCG found a capsized boat about 26 miles offshore. Police said all four men are alive, but their conditions have not been released.



Four men who were reported missing on Monday night after not returning from a Clearwater fishing trip have been safely located, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

What we know:

USCG said it found the capsized boat about 26 miles west of Clearwater Pass on Tuesday morning.

The four boaters were taken to the Coast Guard station at Sand Key shortly after 9 a.m. where emergency medical service personnel were waiting.

Some of the men were seen embracing their loved ones after walking off the USCG boat.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

One of the anglers was seen being wheeled off the USCG boat on a stretcher.

All four boaters have been taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment.

Police said the boaters estimated the vessel began taking on water and overturned between noon and 1 p.m. Monday.

The backstory:

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the four men, Dennis Woods, 70; Clarence Woods, 90; Cris Harding Sr., 42; and Cris Harding Jr., 18, left from the Seminole Street Boat Ramp at about 9:30 a.m. Monday in a 25-foot green-and-white catamaran called "Money Well Wasted."

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

Family members told authorities that they usually returned around 4 p.m. and when they weren’t back by 8:30 p.m., relatives called police.

READ: Virginia football coach suddenly goes missing amid team's undefeated season

Officers said they found the truck and trailer still at the boat ramp, with no sign of the boat or boaters.

Officials stated that the fishermen are familiar with the area and typically travel 25 miles offshore.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.