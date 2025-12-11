Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested in deadly St. Pete crash: FHP

The Brief An arrest has been made after a bicyclist who was hauling tree branches in a small trailer was hit by a car and killed in St. Pete early on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 64-year-old man from Naples was heading northbound on Bay Pines Boulevard when he was struck by a Kia Optima just north of Seahorse Drive. Troopers later arrested Dominic Boeing, 22, for leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.



What we know:

Troopers say a 64-year-old man from Naples was heading northbound on Bay Pines Boulevard when he was struck by a Kia Optima just north of Seahorse Drive.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was hospitalized but later died.

Troopers found the driver of the Kia Optima, Dominic Boeing, 22, at his home in Seminole.

Boeing was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released yet.

