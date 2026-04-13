Missing Florida teen at heart of Amber Alert may be in Georgia

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The Brief An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Florida teenager. Law enforcement officers are searching for 15-year-old Adriana Hernandez. Authorities said she may have traveled to Georgia.



An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Florida teenager.

What we know:

Law enforcement officers are searching for 15-year-old Adriana Hernandez.

She is 5’1" tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Although she may have a reddish-brown tint in her hair now.

Dig deeper:

Hernandez was last seen on April 7, 2026, on Bruce Lane in Milton, Florida.

Authorities said she may have traveled to Georgia.

Her disappearance has been upgraded to an Amber Alert due to an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190.