Missing Florida teen may be in Georgia

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The Brief A statewide Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Ralynn Moody, who disappeared from her Jasper, Florida, home. Investigators believe the missing teenager may have traveled north across the state line to the Lanier County, Georgia area. Authorities urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to immediately contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office or dial 911.



A teenage girl who is at the heart of a Florida Missing Child Alert may be in Georgia.

Missing Child Alert

What we know:

On Tuesday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the statewide alert for 14-year-old Ralynn Moody.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she may be wearing a dark brown wig.

She may also have five piercings in her right ear, four piercings in her left ear, and two piercings in her nose.

Moody was last seen on Monday in the 12600 block of Southeast 50th Drive in Jasper, Hamilton County, Florida.

Officials believe she may have traveled to the Lanier County, Georgia area.

Georgia search area

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how Moody traveled or who she might be with. Investigators believe she may have headed to the Lanier County, Georgia area, but her exact location remains unknown.

Contacting authorities

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 386-792-1001 or 911.