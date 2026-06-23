Missing Florida teen may be in Georgia
JASPER, Fla. - A teenage girl who is at the heart of a Florida Missing Child Alert may be in Georgia.
Missing Child Alert
What we know:
On Tuesday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the statewide alert for 14-year-old Ralynn Moody.
She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she may be wearing a dark brown wig.
She may also have five piercings in her right ear, four piercings in her left ear, and two piercings in her nose.
Moody was last seen on Monday in the 12600 block of Southeast 50th Drive in Jasper, Hamilton County, Florida.
Officials believe she may have traveled to the Lanier County, Georgia area.
Georgia search area
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed how Moody traveled or who she might be with. Investigators believe she may have headed to the Lanier County, Georgia area, but her exact location remains unknown.
Contacting authorities
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 386-792-1001 or 911.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which issued a statewide missing child alert for Moody on Tuesday morning and provided her description and information that she may have possibly traveled to Georgia.