Teen charged in Davis Islands dog park attack pleads guilty

The Brief One of the teenagers charged in a violent Davis Islands dog park attack pleaded guilty on Thursday. Six teens were arrested in connection with the attack, after a video captured a group beating up another teen. Five other teenagers still face charges in connection with the February 2025 beating.



A teenager pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a violent attack at the Davis Islands Dog Park in Tampa.

Tampa dog park attack

The backstory:

Jace Villanueva, who was 16 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty to charges of battery and burglary on Thursday.

In a plea deal, attorneys agreed that he will serve a total of eight years of probation, complete 200 hours of community service, and attend behavioral therapy.

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The judge also ordered Villanueva to have no contact with the victim or his co-defendants.

Six teenagers were originally charged after a video showed a group pulling another teen from a truck and beating him until he was unconscious.

Defense attorneys argued that the victim instigated the attack by posting a social media message containing threats and racial slurs.

A judge previously described the video recording as "horrifying."

Davis Islands attack investigation

What we don't know:

It's not clear where each of the other co-defendants' cases stand.

Teen sentenced in beating

What they're saying:

"You are in charge and responsible, and these events are quite horrific," the judge told Villaneuva on Thursday. "For some people, they're life-changing. It's up to you to determine what effect it has on the rest of your life. You're being given a withhold of adjudication. You may not yet appreciate the value of that. It's a gift. Don't mess it up."