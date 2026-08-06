Teen charged in Davis Islands dog park attack pleads guilty
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a violent attack at the Davis Islands Dog Park in Tampa.
Tampa dog park attack
The backstory:
Jace Villanueva, who was 16 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty to charges of battery and burglary on Thursday.
In a plea deal, attorneys agreed that he will serve a total of eight years of probation, complete 200 hours of community service, and attend behavioral therapy.
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The judge also ordered Villanueva to have no contact with the victim or his co-defendants.
Six teenagers were originally charged after a video showed a group pulling another teen from a truck and beating him until he was unconscious.
Defense attorneys argued that the victim instigated the attack by posting a social media message containing threats and racial slurs.
A judge previously described the video recording as "horrifying."
Davis Islands attack investigation
What we don't know:
It's not clear where each of the other co-defendants' cases stand.
Teen sentenced in beating
What they're saying:
"You are in charge and responsible, and these events are quite horrific," the judge told Villaneuva on Thursday. "For some people, they're life-changing. It's up to you to determine what effect it has on the rest of your life. You're being given a withhold of adjudication. You may not yet appreciate the value of that. It's a gift. Don't mess it up."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from court proceedings.