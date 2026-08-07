Polk County K9’s leg amputated after shootout in woods, forced to retire

The Brief Polk County deputies and a bondsman tracked Angel Bowers to a tent in the woods near Lakeland after he failed to appear for a sexual assault court date. Bowers started shooting when a K9 team approached, critically wounding K9 Ace K9 Ace was airlifted to a medical center for emergency surgery to treat a destroyed front leg and severed artery



The Polk County K9, who was critically injured during a shooting in the woods with a suspect, had his leg amputated Friday and will be forced to retire.

What is K9 Ace's condition?

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office posted an update on social media, saying K9 Ace's surgery Friday afternoon went well, but his front leg was too damaged and needed to be amputated.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Ace is currently in stable condition, and the sheriff's office went on to thank the staff at Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch. They said Ace's handler, Deputy Natalie Oestreich, has been by his side since he was shot Thursday night.

Shootout in Kathleen

The backstory:

Polk County deputies and a bondsman searched the woods 100 to 150 yards behind a home after Angel Bowers, 27, skipped a court hearing. Bowers was set to enter a plea offering five to 15 years in prison following a May 2024 arrest for unlawful sex with a 16-year-old girl.

The judge revoked his $35,000 bond and issued a felony warrant after he failed to appear, according to PCSO.

Pictured: Angel Bowers. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say two weeks ago, Bowers told his girlfriend he was not going back to jail, and set up a camp deep in the woods on property belonging to Polk County. The bondsman found Bowers' blue bicycle in the woods and called the sheriff's office for backup.

A crime suppression team created a perimeter around 6:15 p.m., sending three deputies and 7-year-old K9 Ace into the woods. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a voice inside yelled, "I've got a gun, and I'm going to shoot," before firing at least four rounds from a stolen gun.

One bullet struck Ace in the center of his chest and exited his left shoulder, destroying his arm and clipping his brachial artery. Judd said his handler immediately rushed Ace to a patrol car and drove him to Parkway Veterinary Emergency Clinic.

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Deputies say a SWAT team surrounded the location for two hours, repeatedly ordering Bowers to surrender. Around 8:15 p.m., team members extracted Bowers from the tent and found him holding the stolen handgun, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators confirmed the gun belonged to the girlfriend's mother, who was unaware Bowers had taken it.

Ace was stabilized at the vet clinic before Tampa General Hospital provided a free life flight to a medical center in Lakewood Ranch. The sheriff said Ace received at least two units of blood and went straight into a two-to-three-hour surgery.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd credited Ace with saving the lives of three deputies.

Community support for Ace

What's next:

Ace has been with the Polk County Sheriff's Office since March 2020. Because of his injuries, he will have to retire from service.

The Wiltse Family Trust is committed to covering Ace's medical care costs and funding a replacement K9. Community members who want to help can donate to the Polk Sheriff's Charities K9 Fund at polksheriff.org/donate.