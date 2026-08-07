5-year-old Carrollwood boy with autism found dead in retention pond

The Brief A 5-year-old boy with autism died after drowning in a retention pond behind a Carrollwood apartment complex. More than 140 emergency responders searched the area before a dive team member located the child waist-deep in water. Sheriff Chad Chronister urged parents to seek swim lessons, noting this is the second child drowning at the complex in two months.



A search for a missing boy ended in tragedy when emergency crews found a 5-year-old boy dead in a retention pond at Northgreen at Carrollwood apartment complex, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Carrollwood apartment pond search

What we know:

A frantic father contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office around 9:30 a.m. to report his missing son. The father had previously woken up to offer the child something to drink while they were sharing a bed.

After the child refused, both went back to sleep. Deputies say when the father woke up later, the child was gone and a screened-in area had been broken and pushed open.

The father called the child's grandmother, a school teacher who lives with them, to check if the boy was with her. HCSO said after roughly 30 minutes of searching between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., he called law enforcement.

140 deputies responded to the home, as well as aviation units, drones, K9 units, bloodhounds and a dive team. Sheriff Chronister said a search dog repeatedly focused on a retention pond located directly behind the apartment complex.

Dive team members began searching the pond immediately. A team member waded into waist-deep water about 5 feet deep and felt the boy, according to HCSO.

The sheriff said the child had just turned 5 years old and was recently accepted into elementary school based on his learning abilities and style. Officials stated this marks the second child who has drowned at this same apartment complex in less than two months.

Sheriff warns parent community

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister said this was the second child with autism that they've recovered after drowning in the apartment complex in the Northdale area in less than two months.

"Florida has a lot of water," Chronister said. "Tampa is no exception. We have a lot a wooded area, retention ponds. And that certainly becomes a challenge."

Chronister emphasized the critical importance of water safety for all young children following the tragic recovery. He specifically highlighted risks facing children with special needs. He urged families not to delay water safety education.

"Do not avoid swim lessons," Chronister urged. "Anyone out there, regardless of age, special needs, get them swim lessons."

Hillsborough water safety investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the child.

Reaction from family of child with autism

Local perspective:

The child’s death is devastating to his family’s community, and it’s impacting the families of other children with autism.

"I hate to see it happening, especially so close, and it just really scares me," said Brittany Collins, whose 11-year-old son, Amauri, is autistic and nonverbal. "It's our biggest fear. It's literally nightmares that I have often, just that fear coming to life."

She said part of that fear comes from knowing that autistic children are often drawn to water but can’t swim.

"I feel that it's a sensory thing. It looks, it feels, it sounds calming, and I feel like that's what draws them to water, because it's calming," she said.

Brittany, meanwhile, chronicles her son’s journey through the organization and Facebook page she founded, called Amauri’s World. She’s raising awareness, connecting families and guiding them to resources.

She said swimming lessons are important but not everyone can do it, especially at an early age; Amauri, for example, couldn’t safely be fully submerged in water for years. She believes awareness can be the biggest help.

"If we are aware of what autism looks like, and we may see a child wandering, we may be able to identify that this child may be autistic. Maybe that child needs help," she said.