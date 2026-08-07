Pasco County suspect shot, killed after approaching deputies with gun, officials say

The Brief Deputies shot and killed a 61-year-old man during a domestic disturbance Thursday night in Land O'Lakes. Authorities say the man armed himself with a gun in a back room and ignored repeated orders to drop it. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting while the deputies involved are on paid administrative leave.



A domestic violence incident escalated on Thursday night, resulting in a 61-year-old Land O'Lakes man being shot and killed by Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies.

Pasco County deputy-involved shooting

The backstory:

Authorities responded to a domestic incident involving a firearm around 11:10 p.m. in the Causeway Blvd. area of Land O'Lakes. Deputies met the victim and tried to communicate with 61-year-old Enoch Harville at the scene, according to PSO. Officials say Harville was in a back room and had armed himself with a gun.

Deputies ordered Harville to drop his weapon, but he ignored commands and pointed his gun at deputies, according to Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Officials say two deputies shot Harville, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chris Nocco urged victims of domestic violence to reach out for help, explaining that unlike last night, it's the victims who usually do not survive.

"Tonight we are fortunate that the woman in this situation, the victim, she's alive. She's gonna go live her life. But unfortunately, we've seen throughout our careers that people in domestic violence situations, they don't live. They get killed by the suspect, by the person they think loves them. But it's not love. It's a situation that people need to get out of. So please, if you're in a domestic violence situation, get out of it. Seek help. It's never going to get better," shared Sheriff Nocco.

Nocco says domestic violence victims in Pasco County should reach out to the Sunrise Domestic Violence Shelter.

No deputies or other civilians were injured. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting and the deputies who fired the rounds have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to agency policy.